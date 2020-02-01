Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,094 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,732 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

GOOG stock opened at $1,434.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,402.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,275.81. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

