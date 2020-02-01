Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.