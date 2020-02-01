Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.29. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 5,548,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

