Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Down 5.7%

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.59, 746,153 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 581,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $685.70 million, a P/E ratio of -70.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1,284.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 139,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

