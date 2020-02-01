Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 1,550,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,543. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

