Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

HL stock traded down GBX 154.50 ($2.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,725 ($22.69). 3,595,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,895.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,900.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

