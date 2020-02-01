Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 758 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $81.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

