Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 9,000 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.