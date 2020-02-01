Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 2.08% of Park City Group worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Park City Group stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 million, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

