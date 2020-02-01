Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $170.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $956,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,401 shares of company stock worth $11,861,969 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.