Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 30,000 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $97.86 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Insiders sold a total of 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

