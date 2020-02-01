Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after acquiring an additional 203,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 297,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 697,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

