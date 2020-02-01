Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HBB traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $169.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

