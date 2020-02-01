H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 230 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 125 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 168.75.

HM.B traded up SEK 4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching SEK 211.65. 7,529,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 190.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of SEK 186.60.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

