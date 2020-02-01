Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

