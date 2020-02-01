Guggenheim Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $364.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $305.00 to $364.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.35.

MA traded down $8.52 on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.02. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

