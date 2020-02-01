GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) dropped 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.85, approximately 1,209,929 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 573,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

GTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Brian Thompson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 617,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,364.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 559,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,536,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,520. 40.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the third quarter worth $310,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

