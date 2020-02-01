Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Greif worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greif by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Greif by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEF opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

