Greencoat UK Wind PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.74 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 142.20 ($1.87). 4,820,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,533. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.84 ($2.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.58.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

