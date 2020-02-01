Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GWB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. 475,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78.
Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Great Western Bancorp Company Profile
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
