Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $36,193,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.55. 475,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

