Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Robert Watt Garnett Sells 12,083 Shares

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 12,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$18,486.99.

Great Panther Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.58.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Great Panther Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial cut their price objective on Great Panther Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.