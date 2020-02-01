Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Director Robert Watt Garnett Sells 12,083 Shares

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 12,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$18,486.99.
Great Panther Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,144. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of $255.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.58.
Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
