Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GLDD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 197,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $669.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,027.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $345,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.