Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,844,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $12,168,000.

GPK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,287,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.