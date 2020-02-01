Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

GPMT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

