Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

GTE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 959,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,687. The stock has a market cap of $484.42 million and a PE ratio of 660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$174.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

