GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading Down 6.7%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16, 6,276,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 4,061,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $617.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $31,857.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GoPro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GoPro by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after acquiring an additional 383,646 shares in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

