Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,227.06

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,227.06 and traded as high as $1,425.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,410.00, with a volume of 9,541 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $351.93 million and a PE ratio of 94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,405.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,228.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

