Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $300.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.18.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $309.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.