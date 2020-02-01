Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

GORO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,262. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 670,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 522,300 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 225,855 shares during the period.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.