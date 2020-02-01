Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Down 6.3%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83, approximately 886,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 413,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

GMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4042 per share. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

