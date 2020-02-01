Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading Down 5.5%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 667,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 208,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

