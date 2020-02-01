Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Shares Down 2.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83, approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.