Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,600. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

