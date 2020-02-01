Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,944 shares of company stock worth $10,202,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

