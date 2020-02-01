GINcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,098.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $120,776.00 and approximately $2,098.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,379.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.01949756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.04044827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00757477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00782297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009192 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00711268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

