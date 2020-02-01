Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gentex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 2,662,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,190. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

