Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 4,212,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654,825. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.
About Genprex
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.