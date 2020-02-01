Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 4,212,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,654,825. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

