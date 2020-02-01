General Electric’s (GE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.96.

GE stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,695,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,042,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 610,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

