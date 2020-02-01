General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

