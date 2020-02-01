General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, RTT News reports. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

GE stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from to in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

