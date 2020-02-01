GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.76 ($31.12).

G1A stock opened at €27.09 ($31.50) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

