GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $752.84

Shares of GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $752.84 and traded as low as $703.30. GB Group shares last traded at $715.00, with a volume of 130,903 shares.

GBG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 626 ($8.23) target price on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 632.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 84.64.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GB Group plc will post 1161.8134332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GB Group news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

