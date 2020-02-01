Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0005

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $25,235.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,021,988 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

