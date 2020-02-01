Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $59.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,467. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

