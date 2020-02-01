Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 915 ($12.04). Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSTA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 952 ($12.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 958.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,043.32. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.00.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

