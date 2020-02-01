FSD Pharma (CNSX:HUGE) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.25, 16,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (CNSX:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

