Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.11 ($91.99).

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during trading on Thursday, reaching €69.70 ($81.05). The stock had a trading volume of 883,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

