Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

