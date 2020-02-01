Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.