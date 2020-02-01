FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an underperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 1,604,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,743. FOX has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in FOX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.